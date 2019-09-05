Huge political protest in Sheffield sparks debate

Critics claim the five-week suspension starting on September 10 – just days after MPs return from the summer recess - is an 'undemocratic' attempt to stop Parliament from blocking a no deal Brexit.

The move has sparked protests far and wide and MPs this week also rejected a motion passed by Mr Johnson calling for a general election on October 15.

Protestors outside Sheffield City Hall to oppose the suspension of Parliament by PM Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister said a Queen's Speech would take place after the parliamentary suspension on October 14 to outline his 'very exciting agenda' and the Government gave assurances MPs will still have time to debate Brexit before the UK leaves the European Union at the end of October.

An estimated crowd of about 3000 people gathered outside Sheffield City Hall on Saturday to hear cross-party politicians from Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, plus community activists and union representatives, outline their case against the Government.

News of the protest also sparked fierce debate online, with many Star readers taking to Facebook to have their say on the issue.

Tommy Chinn argued that “the majority in Sheffield voted leave” and added: “Don't try and make out these few speak for the majority and for me.”

Ron Ward posted: “Most Brexiteers voted to leave because our schools are rammed, our kids can't get council houses, the NHS can't cope.”

Tony Fisher added: “How ironic people are protesting 'in the name of democracy'.

“If democracy had been upheld and followed in the first event after the referendum then none of this would have needed to take place.”

At the rally on Saturday, Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, who was one of many speakers, criticised the Prime Minister's 'reckless, shameless attempt to undermine our democracy'.

The protest was one of more than 30 organised across the country by the anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe Is Possible.