'I'm really proud of them' - Sheffield's reaction to England v Italy Euro 2020 final

The wet weather in Sheffield on the morning after the final seemed appropriately match the dampener that England’s loss had put on the nation’s spirits.

Speaking to locals in Crookes, we found out what they thought of England’s performance in their first ever men’s Euros final.

Emily Whithan said: “I was really sad. I think it was so close and they played so well.

John Stones, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire look dejected after the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

“It could have gone either way and they played their best.

“I didn’t expect it to go to penalties. But in the second half Italy played so well and knocked it back a bit.

“My boyfriend was devastated.

“I said I was going to go to bed and and he said he was just going to sit there for a while.”

Emily Whithan was sad to see England lose but thought it was neck and neck throughout.

Tony Dignen said: "I have great admiration for the England team. They did their best to try and win.

"I have amazing respect for Gareth Southgate. He is an amazing man, so compassionate and thoughtful.

“I felt for Saka, God bless him. And Gareth had his arms around him, how great was that?”

Tony said he was optimistic about England’s chances at the world cup.

"God bless him" - Tony Dignen said that he felt for Saka

He added: “I think if Southgate is still going he will start to analyse their strengths and what went wrong and use that.”

The England team won the respect of fans across the country during the tournament, for their performances both on and off the pitch.

A Heath said: “I think they are a really nice bunch of lads.

“They really had people looking up to them.

“They’ve done so many things for charity. I’m really proud of them.”

Even with Sheffield’s Harry Maguire and captain Harry Kane scoring their penalties, it was not enough as England would go on to lose 3-2.

Allan Coltman said: "When it went to penalties, I feared the worst.

“I think Southgate made a few mistakes. Saka was only on the pitch a few minutes.

“He should not have played a young lad on a vital penalty like that.