In pictures: Sheffield city centre shines for Christmas lights switch on

Sheffield City Centre Christmas light switch-on 2021

The countdown to Christmas was marked with a major event that brought families together at two separate locations in the city centre.

The guest of honour was an inspired choice. Jamie Campbell, the inspiration behind Sheffield hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, wore a stunning festive tree themed dress to turn on the lights. Long running panto star Damian Williams also starred on the stage.

Enjoy our pictures from the night, taken by Dean Atkins, here.

Sheffield City Centre Christam light switch-on 2021

