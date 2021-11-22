In pictures: Sheffield city centre shines for Christmas lights switch on
Sheffield city centre burst into light last night as thousands watched the traditional Christmas lights switch on.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 8:52 am
The countdown to Christmas was marked with a major event that brought families together at two separate locations in the city centre.
The guest of honour was an inspired choice. Jamie Campbell, the inspiration behind Sheffield hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, wore a stunning festive tree themed dress to turn on the lights. Long running panto star Damian Williams also starred on the stage.
Enjoy our pictures from the night, taken by Dean Atkins, here.