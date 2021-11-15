In pictures: Sheffield city centre stands still for Remembrance Sunday ceremony

Remembrance Sunday parade and ceremony in Barkers Pool in Sheffield

More than 1,000 people gathered at Barkers Pool for the service in stark contrast to 2020, when Covid-19 restrictions meant people could not attend the event at the cenotaph in person.

The wreath-laying ceremony was led by Lord Mayor of Sheffield Gail Smith.

She was supported by a parade of the city’s cadet, service and ex-service forces and music by Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army Band.

Coun Smith said: "It is so important for us to be able to come together and remember together the selfless sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and everyone who has given their lives for our country, so we can live in peace and freedom.”

Churches across the city also held their own remembrance events on Sunday and last Thursday, November 11.

