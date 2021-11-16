In pictures: Sheffield city centre's Christmas market now in full swing
Sheffield city centre's Christmas market has been unwrapped.
A Ferris wheel, festive stalls and Alpine bar are among the attractions lining Fargate and through to the Peace Gardens, where large illuminations are in place.
Children can meet Santa at his Grotto and on Sunday November 21, the city’s Christmas lights are due to be turned on in a welcome tradition that marks the countdown to December 25. The market runs right up until Christmas Eve and features local businesses.