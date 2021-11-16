In pictures: Sheffield city centre's Christmas market now in full swing

Sheffield city centre's Christmas market has been unwrapped.

By Ellen Beardmore
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 4:35 pm
Sheffield Christmas Market. John and Jo-Ann Stokes. Picture Scott Merrylees

A Ferris wheel, festive stalls and Alpine bar are among the attractions lining Fargate and through to the Peace Gardens, where large illuminations are in place.

Children can meet Santa at his Grotto and on Sunday November 21, the city’s Christmas lights are due to be turned on in a welcome tradition that marks the countdown to December 25. The market runs right up until Christmas Eve and features local businesses.

Sheffield Christmas Market. Picture Scott Merrylees
Sheffield Christmas Market. Picture Scott Merrylees
Sheffield Christmas Market. Charlene Applewhite from 'Soul Nuah Soapery'. Picture Scott Merrylees
SheffieldFargate