In pictures: The changing face of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield captured with archive photographs

It is also one of the city’s busiest streets and is ever evolving, with new shops, cafes, restaurants and bars frequently opening there.

There have been some long-running businesses which have lasted years on Ecclesall Road too, and it remains a popular place for socialising, shopping and people watching today.

Here we take a look at the ever changing face of Ecclesall Road with a delve into the Telegraph photograph archives.

Shopping on Ecclesall Road in the 1980s

Ward's Brewery Open Day Ecclesall Road, 5th September 1993.

Curry Inn Restaurant, No.169/171, Ecclesall Road, 1966

Did you shop at Mistletoe on Ecclesall Road back in the 1970s?

Vera Jenkins (centre) landlady of the Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, celebrates her 82nd birthday in 1986.

Cafe Rouge. Ecclesall Road, 1997.

Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road, August 1997.

Italian week competiton winners at Safeway, Ecclesall Road. Main prizewinner Ron Jepson right front with store Manager Dave Riby left front and other winners L to R rear Doreen Andrew, Barbara Kirk, Val Hicklin and Tony and Yvonne Lazenby, July 6 2001.

Members of Sharrow Cycling Club outside their headquarters at the old Pomona Hotel, Ecclesall Road, c1887.

Enjoying a coffee at the Upper Deck Galley, Ecclesall Road, in the 1980s

Pictured at Safeway Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where Winston Churchill look alike actor John Evans arrived in a WWll jeep to launch the Poppy scratch card appeal, October 1997.

Youngs Bridal Shop, Ecclesall Road, July 1997

The entrance to Ward's Brewery, Ecclesall Road, 1990.

Pictured at Safeway Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where Winston Churchill look-alike actor John Evans arrived in a WWll jeep to launch the Poppy scratch card appeal in October 1997

Pictured at Nonna's Deli, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where partners Maurizio Mori and Gian Bohan are seen in their original Fiat 500 Cinquecento 1969 bubble car, June 1999.