Investigation launched after suffering dog is found in South Yorkshire

The painfully thin crossbreed dog was taken into RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) care on Monday, July 1, after a concerned member of the public called their cruelty line.

Dingo - as he has now been named by RSPCA staff – was found in woods near Maltby, Rotherham.

RSPCA Inspector Sara Jordan said: “He was found by a teenager in woods in Maltby and taken home after it became apparent he was alone and in poor condition.

“He was very thin and weak and kept collapsing.

“As soon as I saw him I knew he needed to go straight to the vets.”

Dingo has been described as an older unneutered male crossbreed dog.

He was found emaciated, dehydrated, had a urine infection and very long nails.

He was not wearing a collar and ID and was not microchipped - which is now required by law - so at the moment there is no way of tracing his owner.

Sara added: “Vets are hopeful he should start to put weight on with normal feeding and his bloods didn’t show any underlying issues.

“I’m hoping someone will recognise him and let us know who his owner is as we need to investigate how he came to be so incredibly thin.

“Please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”