Joe Scarborough's love letter to Sheffield exhibition proves a hit
A major exhibition of works by Joe Scarborough – one of Sheffield’s best-loved artists – has proved a hit with Star readers.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 15:10
More than 1,500 people headed to Life in the Big Village at Weston Park Museum, which is the first large-scale retrospective of the artists’ work in more than a quarter of a century, over the opening weekend last Saturday and Sunday.
