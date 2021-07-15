Kelham Island Food Tours to recommence in August

Sophie Barber founded her food tours to support local businesses in Sheffield

The Taste of Kelham Food Tour, and the Artisan Food Tour both take place on Saturdays and involves sampling of quality food at several stops along Kelham Island

Both tours include food tasting across several locations (five for the Kelham Food Tour, six for the Artisan Food Tour) and an exploration of the rich history of the area.

Sophie Barber, who runs the tours, hopes to provide people with an enjoyable and memorable experience whilst also supporting local food and drink businesses in Sheffield.

Sophie said: “Now that all restrictions are lifting, I am pleased to say I will be re-commencing the food tours from 14 August.

“I have taken some much-needed time out recently and it was a bit touch and go as to whether I would be able to restart again.

"It has been a difficult year or so, but things are looking much better and we are ready to go again with the help of some new guides who I will introduce soon.

“You can book The Artisan Tour and the Taste of Kelham Tour through the website and contact us directly for Private Tours. These tours have now been extended to 4-hour experiences and cost £50.