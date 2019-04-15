Kitchen blaze damages Sheffield home and arsonists strike several times across city 

A kitchen blaze caused damage to a home in Sheffield over the weekend.

The fire started when a chopping board made contact with a cooker hob that had been left on accidentally in Hackthorn Road, Norton.

Crews from Central and Lowedges fire stations were called to the scene at 1.50pm on Saturday and spent 30 minutes putting the blaze out.

Nobody was inside the property at the time and a neighbour raised the alarm.

A mobility scooter caught fire by accident in Stalker Lees Road, near Ecclesall Road, at 7.10pm last night. Nobody was injured.

About five minutes later arsonists set fire to a patch of grassland in Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe.

A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

Yobs set fire to bushes and trees in City Road at 8.45pm.

A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station spent 30 minutes at the scene.

Elsewhere, a resident was treated for smoke inhalation after a chip pan fire in Brampton Bierlow.

Crews from Barnsley, Dearne and Rotherham Central fire stations were called to Harley Road at 10.50pm last night.

The cause of the fire was accidental.