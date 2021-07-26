Launch of new special postbox to share memories of Sheffield park with 'rich history'

The postbox at Hillsborough Library, where people can deposit memories of the park, was designed by artist Samantha Groom.

As part of the Age UK Sheffield project to transform the Old Coach House in Hillsborough Park into a dementia-friendly café and centre, RivelinCo, Ignite Imaginations and Eleven Design are collecting stories, pictures and memories of the park to build a community archive.

Memories can be shared online in a text, audio or picture at www.hillsboroughparkive.co.uk, or postcards from Hillsborough Library can be dropped into the Parkive Postbox, designed by artist Samantha Groom, during the library’s opening hours.

Linda Bloomfield, director at RivelinCo, said: “As a brand new arts organisation, just launched in Hillsborough, we are delighted to be working with Age UK Sheffield on this project which celebrates the heritage of a place many of us visit every day.

This design plan shows the dramatic transformation process of The Old Coach House.

"There is a rich, fascinating history to Hillsborough Park that many people do not know about, and there are also many local people with knowledge beyond the stuff in the ‘official’ archives.

"We’re so excited to shine a spotlight on this place, and to collaborate with our community to create something we can all be really proud of for years to come.

“Having a cafe space means the building will be more open to the public - it will totally transform the park.”

The Old Coach House in Hillsborough Park is undergoing refurbishment. Picture Scott Merrylees

The community contributions, alongside official historical documents and images, will be used to create a permanent timeline exhibition which will adorn the walls of the new café when it opens.

Historical characters from the archive will be brought to life in a brand new performance in the park later in the year, and anyone can apply to join the cast.

Workshops and pop up events will be run through summer for people to share their story, discover the park’s hidden history, and find out more about the Coach House project.

Steve Chu, Chief Executive at Age UK Sheffield, said: “We’re grateful to the Lottery for supporting the Hillsborough Parkive because reminiscence, memories, and story-telling are such an important part of our culture.”