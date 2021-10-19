Letter: A science adventure centre would be a great addition to Sheffield's John Lewis building

John Lews in Sheffield City Centre. Picture: Chris Etchells

It's pleasing to note that most of my suggestions on the future of the John Lewis building, dated April 9th 2021, have been embraced in the new "let’s start a debate" article.

Though may l also suggest in addition to the Graves Art Gallery and the Central Library, the Weston Park Museum along with a new "Science Adventure Centre", could also be added.

To incorporate all this culture in one building could be a real attraction for tourists and the public in general.

If the Council is dead set against these ideas, an alterative suggestion is a hotel, for surely any tourist wants to be in the heart of the city, to spend money on all the attractions a city can offer, exactly what Sheffield needs.