Letter: Long way to go but it shows its possible to divest on fuels!
This letter was written by Columba Timmins from Sheffield 10
Good to see the publicity for the Young Christian Climate Movement Relay (yccn.co.uk) and it’s inspiring passage through Sheffield a fortnight ago.
The walkers continue to wend their way North with great energy and humour, drawing in an impressive amount of volunteer support and hospitality as they go.
Regarding Graham Wroe’s encouraging talk to Bishop Pete Wilcox about church divestment from fossil fuels: the Catholic Diocese of Hallam has given up on the idea of shareholder influence with fossil fuel companies and announced its divestment in May this year.
It is only the 4th Catholic Diocese in England and Wales to do so - there is a long, long way to go yet - but it shows it is possible!