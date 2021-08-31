Letter: No more motorways to Sheffield, we must stop building roads!

Was last week’s editorial about the Snake Pass seriously suggesting we should build another M62 a bit further south?

If we are to have a cat in hell’s chance of keeping global heating within 1.5 degrees we must stop building roads. Think of the carbon footprint involved in the construction of even a dual carriageway route. It is a proven fact that so called “road improvements”, such as the work done on Sheffield’s inner ring road, alleviate congestion in the short term but only serve to encourage even more use by private cars and goods vehicles.

What is needed is a major shift of goods traffic from road to rail. We should be pressing for the promised levelling up funding to concentrate on improvements to East-West rail connectivity in the north of England.

M62 motorway. James Hardisty.