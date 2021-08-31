Letter: No more motorways to Sheffield, we must stop building roads!
This letter was written by Jenny Carpenter from Sheffield 11
Was last week’s editorial about the Snake Pass seriously suggesting we should build another M62 a bit further south?
If we are to have a cat in hell’s chance of keeping global heating within 1.5 degrees we must stop building roads. Think of the carbon footprint involved in the construction of even a dual carriageway route. It is a proven fact that so called “road improvements”, such as the work done on Sheffield’s inner ring road, alleviate congestion in the short term but only serve to encourage even more use by private cars and goods vehicles.
What is needed is a major shift of goods traffic from road to rail. We should be pressing for the promised levelling up funding to concentrate on improvements to East-West rail connectivity in the north of England.
Is it really not feasible to give serious consideration to re-opening the old LNER line via the Woodhead tunnel? I recall this route being given priority over the Hope Valley Line back in the 1950s. It is scandalous that it was abandoned not long afterwards. It would be much better value than HS2!