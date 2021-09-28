Letter: Nothing is new about the problem of Pinstone Street

I note the current debate about Pinstone Street, but there is nothing new about the problem ( Opinion -Lets Talk- 23/09/21 )

In 1971,you will discover from your " Sheffield Telegraph Archives " that I had some 8 letters published, about traffic congestion in Sheffield. This and the plans to pedestrianise "The Moor ".

The "Captions " that were put on my letters included -" Eighty Big Cities can not be wrong / More ways than two to travel / Tube solution to the Moor / Why not Rapid Transit /Sheffield needs Super trams "

Pinstone Street closed to traffic. Picture: Chris Etchells

I fail to see why the Supertram network cannot be extended, along Fargate, Pinstone Street and the Moor