Letter: Plenty of space for councillors at John Lewis store
This letter was written by Peter C. McGregor from Sheffield 6
Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:13 pm
Regarding your article in this week's Sheffield Telegraph "Council is hit by venue headache" 28 October, surely, rather than rely on (apparently expensive) Ponds Forge premises, the council has an obvious venue available, and very close to the Town Hall too.
The former John Lewis store in Barkers Pool is now standing unused. Surely there is plenty of space in there for our councillors to socially distance at their meetings?