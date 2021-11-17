Letter: Showcasing work of an artist called Rashna
This letter was written by Stephen Davis from Sheffield 17
Imagine my surprise at leaving the 'The Prince of Wales' public house and coming across the 'Gifted Gallery', also on Ecclesall Road South.
A small but most imaginative venue. At present it is showcasing work of an artist called Rashna, a selection of almost picassoesque style portraits, most beautifully rendered. I urge anyone with an interest in modern art to visit forthwith.