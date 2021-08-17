Letter: Surely Sheffield art gallery should be open on Sundays?

It was great to hear (in your Thursday August 12 issue) that the Graves Art Gallery is due to re-open next month, and I look forward to spending more happy hours in future admiring the displays there.

However, I was disappointed to read that the gallery will not be open on Sundays, a day very convenient for family visits during school term time, and for out of town visitors making weekend day trips into Sheffield.

On the continent similar galleries tend to be open both days at weekends and close instead one day during the week, usually Mondays, so that weekend visitors have plenty of opportunities to visit.

CEO Kim Streets at Graves Art Gallery as they prepare to reopen to the public