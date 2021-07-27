Letter: Try this journey yourself Councillor

I refer to an article in the Telegraph on Thursday July 16 about the barricades in the city centre and I have to say that I support Council Leader Terry Fox on this.

If Sheffield Council wants more people to use public transport then the buses should not be routed further away from the city centre.

Coun Douglas Johnson states people have welcomed “the cleaner and safer atmosphere of open streets to walk and cycle along.” I wonder if he has also asked the people if they prefer to walk the extra quarter mile up the narrower Division Street, negotiating tables from outdoor cafes, and where lots of buses have to manoeuvre around tight corners, to reach bus stops on Rockingham Street where the old style pavements are uneven? And I beg to differ that it feels safer up there.

Car Free Division Street in Sheffield City Centre (Pic Steve Ellis).