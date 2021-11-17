Letter: We are moving in the right direction now

It is great to learn that Sheffield Council has decided to go ahead with the much delayed Clean Air Zone in the city centre. South Yorkshire Climate Alliance has been campaigning for this for four years.

At last, public health and creating a pleasant city centre to spend time in are being put before the up-front costs and practical challenges involved. Air quality will improve, first as vehicle fleets are upgraded and particularly once the CAZ comes into operation.

The CAZ will not be the end of the story. Extra action is needed in other areas of the city where there are also illegal levels of air pollution.

Sheffield City Centre.