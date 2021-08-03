Letter: Why do we need to look for a flying car runway when there’s one at Tinsley Park?

This particular vehicle needs a runway off about 1000 feet to take off and to land and then converts in minutes into a road car for use around town.As this seems to be the future let’s hope that the Council and the owners of the closed Sheffield Airport make sure that the remaining runway is not built upon and remains available for use by such flying cars.I can’t think of anywhere else in Sheffield where one could put a 1000 foot runway and why would one need to look for one when there’s one at Tinsley Park?It could be a real opportunity for Sheffield to become better connected to the rest of the country as a complement to HS2 and to the Doncaster Sheffield Airport - providing of course the powers that be aren’t short-sighted and decide to build on the runway.Sheffield - don’t let this opportunity slip away.See link for more about the Aircar flying car.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57651843