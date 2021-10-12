Letter: Why is Sheffield City Council trying to take ice cream vans away?

Ice cream vans are part of our summer childhoods. Why is Sheffield City Council trying to take them away?

I remember as a kid rushing up for a cooling raspberry ripple scoop with multicoloured sprinkles and, if I could talk my Dad around, a chocolate flake. No wonder the Council’s proposal to ban them from our public parks is generating opposition.

That’s on top of possible job losses for ice cream van drivers. So why did the original call for this ban come from parents. Can it really be that some of us don’t want children to enjoy the same happy times we ourselves did? Surely parents in Sheffield can’t be that mean. Many of us know about the ever-increasing numbers of children suffering asthma caused by breathing in high levels of tiny particles from vehicle exhausts, particularly those using diesel.

Ice cream van at the Peace Gardens.