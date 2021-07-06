Letter: You can take action for nature now by making small changes in your life!

A butterfly collects nectar from a flower. Getty Images

We now have over 1,200 signs ups supporting the declaration and this is increasing all the time. It isn’t too late to sign up! www.wildsheffield.com/naturesheffield

As a result of this huge collective effort, a lot is starting to happen.

Sheffield City Council have now formally declared a Nature Emergency and will develop a Natural Environment Action Plan. Olivia Blake MP has also been in contact to discuss how she can help take this work forwards, starting with a Nature Summit.

These are both very welcome and we look forward to working with them on actions we can take for the natural environment and people of Sheffield.

The hard work now begins! We plan to hold a series of online events and discussions over the coming months with those who have signed up. This will help to shape priorities and the key actions.

And don’t forget, you can take action for nature now by making small changes in your everyday lives. For ideas on what to do please sign up at the webpage above.

Liz Ballard

CEO Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust