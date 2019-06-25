Memorial cup match will honour former Sheffield degree student, Hegel Noubissie

Sheffield College staff honour memory of inspirational sports degree student

The match will be held at the college’s Hillsborough campus football pitch, where 36-year-old Hegel worked hard to turn his passion for football into a coaching career, completing a Foundation Degree in Sport and Exercise Coaching in 2015. Sadly, Hegel died in 2017, following a short battle with cancer.

College sports staff and students will play against Hegel’s former team, Redmires FC, in the third annual Hegel Noubissie Memorial Cup next month.

Leanne Whittam, college sports lecturer, said: “Hegel was a very accomplished and inspirational person - a talented footballer who became a very committed student. Hegel was a real credit to the college and we are very proud to honour his memory with his family in this way.”

Phil Wymer, head of student experience, added: “Hegel was the best coach I have ever worked with because he understood that sport is for all. Sport builds skills, communities and is, at its best, inclusive. He worked passionately with English for Speakers of Other Languages students who did not have the contacts, support or opportunities of others.”

The cup will be presented to the winners on the day by Hegel’s six-year-old son, Hegel Junior.