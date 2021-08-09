Memorial garden opens in tribute to 'passionate' Sheffield charity worker killed in hit-and-run

Naomi’s Corner, which is situated at the top of the Upper Don Walk, close to Cutlery Works on Kelham Island, has been created to honour the memory of Naomi Colcomb.

Naomi, a keen food bank volunteer and charity worker who was 28-years-old, was killed in a collision on St Mary’s Gate on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre in October 2018. Nobody has yet been charged.

Following the tragedy, a group of students set up a temporary garden in the space that is now Naomi’s Corner.

Naomi Anna Colcomb was killed in a hit-and-run in Sheffield

The latest project sees the Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance make it a permanent memorial and safe space for people to enjoy.

Craig Wolstenholme, secretary of KINCA, said “The creation of Naomi’s Corner has created a new green space which will benefit the whole community. I’m so pleased we secured funds for this project and the council and Naomi’s family have been very supportive of our plans too.

“We are aware that Kelham Island & Neepsend lacks outdoor spaces for residents and visitors to occupy and community consultations have shown that there is a strong desire for more public and green spaces which this project addresses.

“It has been a real community effort too. David from Kelham Island Furniture has made the garden’s furniture, and we’ve had local artists contribute sculpture and paintings. We also have a team of volunteers that regularly water the plants.

Naomi's Corner in Kelham Island

“We hope that Naomi’s Corner will be used by everyone, to improve emotional and social well-being and for those simply wishing to relax and maybe read a book.”

The launch event will take place at 1pm on Saturday, August 14. Craig and former Lord Mayor Majid Majid will make speeches, and there will be food and music.

Naomi’s family will also be serving chai, using a recipe Naomi made and was well-known for.

Anyone is welcome to attend the launch. The organisers have requested that you go on the facebook page for the Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance where you can confirm your attendance as this will help with their refreshment requirements.