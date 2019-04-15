Missing Sheffield United fan found ‘safe and well’ 

A missing Sheffield man has been found ‘safe and well’.

Jonathan Gascoigne, aged 30, who is believed to be a Sheffield United fan, was reported missing after he was last seen in Lupton Road, Lowedges, on Sunday, April 14, at 9am.

Jonathan Gascoigne.

But South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that he has now been found ‘safe and well’.

