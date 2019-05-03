Missing Sheffield worker found ‘safe and well’ 

A woman reported missing after she failed to turn up for work in Sheffield has been found safe and well.

Chesterfield woman Annie Milner, aged 26, was reported missing after she failed to attend work in the city on Wednesday morning.

But South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that she has been found ‘safe and well’.

