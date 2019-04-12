Missing woman spotted in Sheffield found ‘safe and well’ 

A missing woman – who was spotted in Sheffield – has been found safe and well.
Police were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Rotherham woman Donna Dacra, aged 30, who was last seen in the Shalesmoor/Wicker area on Wednesday morning.
But South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that she has been found “safe and well, following a call from a member of the public.”
