‘Momentous day’ as first long haul Florida bound Dreamliner takes off from Doncaster

Long haul Dreamliner flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport have taken off after the first Flordia bound flight launched earlier today.

TUI UK, the UK’s largest holiday operator, today launched its new TUI Airways Dreamliner flight from Doncaster to Orlando Sanford in Florida.

The Boeing 787 took off at 10:30 this morning with excited passengers and crew on board.

TUI marked the exciting milestone with celebrations throughout the morning for customers.

This included a Disney-themed party in the departure lounge so customers could start making holiday memories from the moment they stepped into the airport.

One lucky TUI customer even won a £2000 TUI holiday voucher.

The weekly flight to Sanford, Florida is part of TUI’s strategy to ensure customers across the UK can fly from their local airport and stay at the best hotels in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.

There is huge excitement in the local area for the route, with TUI’s Doncaster store selling more holidays to Florida than any other store in the country.

Following TUI’s announcement of a brand new summer 2020 route to Cancun from DSA, today marks more exciting news as the operator introduces a further new route to Girona, Spain.

Customers from the Yorkshire region can enjoy many great destinations with TUI as it remains committed to expansion and growth at the local airport. TUI Airways has three aircraft based at Doncaster Sheffield, flying to 27 destinations this summer with over 165 pilots and cabin crew.

Dawn Wilson, Managing Director of TUI Airways said: “We are so excited to be launching flights from Doncaster Sheffield to Florida today as we know how popular Florida is for UK holidaymakers and the importance of flying from a local airport.

“We’re always looking at ways to provide a seamless, end-to-end experience for our customers, which is why we continue to introduce more and more fantastic destinations from regional airports.

“We are also delighted to be announcing a brand-new summer 2020 route from Doncaster Sheffield to Girona, a popular Spanish destination which will operate alongside another long-haul favourite Cancun, Mexico. We are confident customers will benefit from our continued growth at Doncaster Sheffield airport.”

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “This is a momentous day for us here at DSA.

“The team has been excited about this maiden long-haul flight since it was first announced in 2018, increasing TUI seats from DSA by 25% from this April.

“This and the new route to Girona illustrates huge confidence in DSA and our established reputation for an easy, friendly, relaxed service for our customers. We’re proud to be the home of long-haul flights for the region and look forward to our Cancun service starting next year.”

Don Valley MP, Caroline Flint, said: “I am very excited for the first passengers to begin their holidays flying from DSA to Florida with TUI.

“Long before Doncaster Sheffield Airport opened, we saw the potential for this 2.9km runway to deliver passengers to the other side of the world.

“TUI has shown the ambition to fulfil that potential. DSA now serves 55 destinations, which simply would not be possible without a committed partner like TUI.

“I hope families snap up the seats available for the Florida holidays this summer, and that the friendly, efficient service they enjoy at DSA will bring them back time and again.”