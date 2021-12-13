More young people than ever face homelessness this Christmas - Sheffield charity warns

Latest statistics suggest that nationally, homeless figures for young adults could reach a five year high during the festive period.

The crisis is being fuelled by a range of factors, including a reduction in universal credit payments, the rising cost of living and even the end of the government’s furlough scheme.

But Ben Keegan, the chief executive of South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout, says that mounting family pressures could be playing as great a part in the crisis as financial worries.

More young people than ever face homelessness this Christmas.

Roundabout is the charity that supports more than 300 vulnerable young people every day, providing shelter, support and life skills to help them gain independence all year round.

“Everybody wants Christmas to be about families getting together and being happy but the reality is that Christmas can provide a boiling point when domestic tensions are at their highest,” he said.

“And added to the worry will be the fact that many families are already stressed by many unexpected months of living in close proximity as a result of the long months of lockdown.

“It is very difficult to predict how much the South Yorkshire experience will reflect the national figure but, as ever, we know that we can expect a rise in demand for all our services over the Christmas period.”

The charity’s Homeless Prevention Service offers advice and support to young people at risk of becoming homeless due to family relationship breakdown.

The overall aim of the service is to help reduce the need for young people to become homeless, keeping them safe and off the streets.