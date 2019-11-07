This mum just won £15,000 on Sheffield hospice lottery

Mary Gledhill, winner of £15,000, on the St Luke's Hospice lottery, with St Luke’s Lottery Development Manager Colin Cawood-Campbell.

Mary Gledhill thought it was her son calling her for a prank when she first spoke the lottery team from St Luke’s Hospice.

It took a few minutes for the team to persuade Mary that the call was genuine and she was indeed the £15,000 lottery rollover winner.

Mary, aged 81, who lives with husband Gerard in Swallownest, said she had played the lottery because she had been supported by the hospice herself and wanted to give something back, but she never expected to win.

She said: “We support the St Luke’s lottery because I had cancer myself a few years ago and I know how important hospice care is.

“I answered the phone and I really did think it was my son playing a joke on me and when I told my husband he thought exactly the same.

“The only other thing I have ever won was a manicure set - and that was a second hand one.

“We’ve been asked what we’re going to do with it but to be honest I think for the time being we’ll just put the money in the bank.”

The lottery costs £1 to play. Every week, there’s a chance for players to win multiple prizes. First prize is £1,000, second prize is £100 and third prize is 100 lots of £5. There's also a roll over, which this week stands at £375, and also a jackpot of £15,000.

Last year the lottery helped St Luke’s support 550 patients, family members and friends.

St Luke's delivers palliative care, whilst developing improvements for everyone affected by terminal illness.