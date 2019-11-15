'Mummy, I'm okay' - meet the brave seven-year-old girl who is the face of Sheffield Children's Hospital's Christmas campaign

Meet seven-year-old Sophie Evans, who's on a festive mission for the National Elf Service

It’s been quite a year for the Sheffield girl, who was rushed to hospital back in January after being attacked by a German Shepherd.

Sophie’s mum Lyndsey recalls: “I got a phone call at work to say Sophie had been attacked and I was heartbroken when I saw her.

“To this day, I cannot believe how brave she was when I arrived, she just held out her hand and said ‘Mummy, I’m okay.’

Sophie Evans and her brother

“She was covered in blood, with bite wounds across her face and scalp that were so severe her skull was visible.”

After first being rushed by ambulance to her local hospital, the consultant there reviewed her injuries, and immediately arranged for her to be transferred for specialist emergency care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Lyndsey said: “As an Emergency Department receptionist, I’m used to seeing people on some of the worst days of their lives, but nothing can prepare you for being on the other side as a parent.”

Sophie arrived by ambulance to the Emergency Department team at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where the team immediately dressed Sophie’s head, face and eye and scheduled surgery for the following morning.

The next day, Sophie spent four-and-a-half hours in surgery.

The clinicians cleaned and stitched her wounds and only two days later the family were discharged home.

Three weeks after the family were discharged, Sophie was able to return to school thanks to the care she received at Sheffield Children’s.

Lyndsey adds: “All the staff who helped us were absolutely amazing, words will never be enough to explain how forever grateful we will be.

“On the worst day of our lives, they made sure we were all looked after and reassured.

“Thanks to the magic hands of the Emergency Department team, Sophie’s scars are barely noticeable today.

“We will always be in Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s debt; they fixed my Sophie up and she is perfect to us once again.”

And now Sophie and her family are on a festive mission for the National Elf Service – The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Christmas campaign.

Together, the family is determined to inspire others to get ‘elfy’ this Christmas, and support the local children’s hospital.

Last Christmas individuals donned elf hats, slippers, and Christmas jumpers throughout December, and even had a visit from Santa Claus, all raising over £33,000 for the hospital.

This year Sophie and her family are getting behind the campaign in the hope to raise even more.

Lyndsey says: “After one of our most stressful years, we’re really looking forward to spending some quality time together this December, celebrating having two happy and healthy children once again.

“Of course, they can’t wait for Christmas dinner and a visit from Santa!

“And as a family, we’ve devoted ourselves to making sure the patients of Sheffield Children’s Hospital have the best facilities possible.

“We’re committed to helping The Children’s Hospital Charity build a new Emergency Department, but we can’t do it alone.”

Abbie Pervin, regional fundraising manager at The Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “This December, we’re calling on you to ‘elf yourself’ and change children’s lives like Sophie at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“For our hospital, we’re hoping to raise even more this time around, as a new Emergency Department has never been more needed.”

National Elf Service will take place on Friday December 13.

The money raised will go towards The Children’s Hospital Charity’s appeal to build a new Emergency Department.

The Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital – which is a major trauma centre – was originally built to see a maximum of 32,000 patients every year, but last year saw almost 57,000.

In addition to the expanded waiting room and clinical space, the redevelopment will also build a dedicated space for children with mental health issues or learning difficulties and a separate area for adolescents, which is not currently available.

For critically-ill patients arriving by ambulance or helicopter, the expansion will also create a much-needed larger resuscitation area.

Abbie adds: “We also want to build more treatment spaces, more toilets, baby change facilities and disabled access with a comfortable waiting area.

“We need more space for our clinicians to treat and look after patients.

“You might not see what goes on behind the scenes, but the ED team save children’s lives every day.

“The NHS provide the staff and specialist skills but there is no funding for a new facility to be built.

“Simply put, a new Emergency Department will not be built without your help.”