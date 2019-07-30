New beach hut brings fun for families at Sheffield children's hospice

Daniella Else with her son Rudi, aged three, opens a new beach house at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in Sheffield.

The beach hut, which has been created from an old Wendy house, is now available for patients of Bluebell Wood Hospice and their family and friends to enjoy.

The transformation was made possible thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers from Keepmoat Homes, who rolled up their sleeves and completed the makeover in just one day.

The hut was opened by Rudi Else, aged three, who is supported by Bluebell Wood. He cut the ribbon and declare the beach hut officially open.

Rudi’s mum Daniella Else said: “The new beach house is beautiful. It’s a little play house for the young ones and a retreat for older ones. It's a great addition to an already fabulous garden.”

Gemma Robinson, Bluebell Wood’s Corporate Volunteer Coordinator, said: “We were all amazed at the stunning transformation in such a short space of time and it’s all thanks to the team of volunteers who I know have put so much into this project.

“It really is testament to their hard work and determination and I know our families will enjoy it for years to come.”