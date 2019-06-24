New domestic abuse project launched in Sheffield

STOCK: Domestic violence illustraion.

Sheffield young people’s charity, SAYiT, has been funded to run a new innovative project aimed at improving access to domestic abuse services across South Yorkshire.

Two new development workers, Elly Sinclair and Heather Paterson, have been employed to work across the whole of South Yorkshire – raising awareness of the needs of LGBT+ people who are affected by Domestic Abuse.Commenting on the new project, Elly said: “we are delighted that SAYiT has been awarded funding to do this crucial work across the whole of South Yorkshire. Recent research shows that LGBT+ victims and survivors of domestic abuse are, by and large, invisible in the mainstream support system”.Heather added: “The year-long project will undertake consultation work with local LGBT+ people and community groups to understand what specific barriers exist for LGBT+ people experiencing domestic abuse that result in them not accessing support services.

“This consultation will especially seek to engage LGBT+ minority voices who may be affected by a multiple disadvantage including people who are younger or older, BAMER (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic and/or Refugee), carers, disabled, different faith groups etc. These personal stories, combined with findings from academic research, will guide what work needs to take place.”

The new workers are also keen to hear the experiences of any LGBT+ people who may have been affected by Domestic Abuse and would like to hear from them.

The funding is thanks to a bid to central government by the four South Yorkshire councils.