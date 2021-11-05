New film reveals how Sheffield historic building was saved from becoming flats

“Saving Portland Works” will debut on Wednesday November 10 and features many of the people involved in one of the largest community-led share offers in the country, made possible with help from the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund.

Often referred to as the birthplace of stainless-steel manufacturing, Portland Works was built in Sheffield by R. F. Mosley in 1879 who collaborated with Harry Brearley to produce the first knife blades ever made from stainless steel in the world.

It is now one of the last remaining working examples of a purpose-built metal trades factories with several ‘little mesters’ still manufacturing products from raw materials.

Portland Works.

Following a half-century of neglect, the building was purchased in 2013 by a social enterprise comprising of more than 500 community shareholders which, having saved it from residential conversion, is now undertaking an extensive refurbishment.

It is now home to more than 30 makers, craftspeople, artists and musicians.

The “Makerspace” which once served as the old metal polishing room at the works, is also a new performance venue being used by Only Lucky Dogs, a Sheffield based theatre company.

Craftsman Andy Cole, who has been making tools at Portland Works for over 40 years, said: “It was an incredibly stressful time, when these works and my livelihood were under threat.

Portland Works.

"When I saw that my forge was going to become a lift shaft for the flats, I was shocked and so I was very pleased when the campaign to save the works became a reality.”

The film has been produced by former BBC Sheffield journalist Andy Kershaw and award-winning film director Dr Rob Speranza, who is a native New Yorker, now based in Sheffield.

Since 2013 the works has created or sustained 34 new small business units and sustained 50 jobs and continues to expand through a process of continuous renovation.

Dr Chris Corker, Chair of the Portland Works board of trustees, said: “We’ve made the film to give anyone interested in saving a special place or heritage building an insight into some of the lessons we have learned at Portland Works.”

Portland Works.

Knife maker Michael May, Portland Works, Sheffield.