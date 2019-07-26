.

Leading food-on-the-go-retailer, Greggs, has confirmed it will open a new shop in Barnsley on Thursday 8 August.

The new shop, at Unit 1, Old Mill Lane, Barnsley will offer customers a contemporary food-on-the go experience, with seating available for customers who wish to enjoy their purchases inside the shop.

Eleven new jobs have been created for the local community, with any remaining jobs advertised at greggsfamily.co.uk.

As well as freshly baked savouries and sandwiches, customers will be able to enjoy Greggs’ new summer range, featuring pasta salads, cold drinks and wraps - including a delicious vegan wrap. Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee. The Balanced Choice range includes a selection of sandwiches, pasta salads, soups, drinks, porridge and fruit - all for fewer than 400 calories. The store also offers 34 internal and 10 external seats for customers.

Paul Gibson-Creech, shop manager at Greggs Barnsley said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Barnsley bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”