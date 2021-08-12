New Sheffield cafe opens to queues of Portuguese tart fans - and you can get one free

Enjoy a free custard tart only with this week's Sheffield Telegraph

Lisboa Patisserie - Fábrica de Pastéis de Nata, has now opened a second branch in the city at 238 Crookes, after opening in St Paul’s Parade in the city centre back in 2018.

It serves mouth-watering cakes, coffee and sandwiches and has already been a hit with hungry locals who have given it a warm welcome in its first week.

Owner Dan Martins told the Sheffield Telegraph: “I think people have responded really well to it and it has been lovely to see people enjoying the space.

Crookes customers have given the cafe a warm welcome

"Pretty much every day we have had queues outside, especially in peak hours, which is brilliant to see how much people want to come and visit us.”

The new Crookes branch of Lisboa has teamed up with the Sheffield Telegraph team to offer readers a free taste of Portugal through August 2021.

The first 1,000 readers to take in a print copy of this week’s edition of the Sheffield Telegraph, printed on Thursday August 12, 2021, to be validated by the team will be able to take home a free pastel del nata custard tart, the most famous of the cafe’s products, in return.

The offer is valid only until the end of August 2021 and runs while stocks last each day.

The Crookes branch is open from Tuesday until Sunday between 9am and 5pm.