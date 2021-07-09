New Sheffield hubs where residents can borrow litter-picking equipment are planned

Residents on a recent litter pick

Sheffield Council’s contractor Streets Ahead is working with Sheffield Litter Pickers, which has 3,500 members across the city, on the project.

The council says there has been a 230 per cent rise in requests for litter picking equipment in the last year.

The street cleaning team of 100 operatives empties over 3,000 litter bins and an average of 850 metric tonnes of litter and fly-tipping is collected every month.