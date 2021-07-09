New Sheffield hubs where residents can borrow litter-picking equipment are planned
Work to create new community hubs where litter picking equipment can be borrowed in Sheffield is underway.
Sheffield Council’s contractor Streets Ahead is working with Sheffield Litter Pickers, which has 3,500 members across the city, on the project.
The council says there has been a 230 per cent rise in requests for litter picking equipment in the last year.
The street cleaning team of 100 operatives empties over 3,000 litter bins and an average of 850 metric tonnes of litter and fly-tipping is collected every month.
A two week deep clean has just taken place in ‘one of the most challenging areas in the north of Sheffield, Page Hall’. A community litter pick with local children also took place there recently.