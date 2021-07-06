New street food restaurant opens on Ecclesall Road - serving authentic Thai dishes and with tuk tuk seating to come

Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food on Ecclesall Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food replaces the former Taco Bell eatery around the middle section of Ecclesall Road, close to another food destination Sharrowvale Road, and opened for the first time yesterday.

Three Thai chefs will be cooking up classic dishes such as green or Massaman curries, fiery som tam papaya salad and pad Thai noodles – as well as street food dishes as you would find at the charming stalls of Bangkok, like moo ping pork skewers.

And, as the name suggests, there will also be some very special South East Asian decor in the shape of two authentic Bangkok tuk tuk taxis transformed into specially designed seating, once they arrive, that is!

Thai Crispy Appetiser Prawn. Picture Scott Merrylees

Owner Paul Hague said their delivery had been delayed through Europe, despite proceeding ‘straight in and out’ of Vietnam and Singapore, but the team had pressed ahead with opening.

The entrepreneur, who street food fans may know from Thai Garden in Rotherham and as he stood as the Brexit Parliamentary candidate in Rotherham in 2019, said: “We’ve had other Thai restaurants before. I went to Zaap Thai Food in Leeds and enjoyed the concept, I thought we have done traditional Thai, why don’t we do Thai street food and go down that avenue?

"We went around looking for premises and managed to get this location, which took a fair bit of time, and we are putting our own stamp on it, and just looking forward to opening it.

“There are some really great dishes on the menu.

Pad Thai - perhaps the best known Thai dish - will be on the menu Picture Scott Merrylees

“I’ve always been a believer that if you are going to do something, do it properly, and we’ve spent a lot of time developing the menu, and focusing on the stuff that we wanted to.”

One of the restaurant’s first focuses will be a light bite lunchtime offer, where customers can eat a main course, side and a soft drink for £6.95, between 11.30-2.30pm.

They will be served in tiffins, usually metal serving dishes that stack or lock together, to add a ‘quirky’ touch, added Paul.

Sheffielders who have visited Thailand will also recognise a nod to some of the country’s most popular destinations in special named platters of three courses on the menu, including the islands Koh Samui.

Thai Crispy Appetiser Prawns, Pad Thai, Tom Yum and Thai Green Curry with Tofu. Picture Scott Merrylees

Another option is called the Full Moon party platter after Thailand’s famous Full Moon events, and there is a vegan section.

Tuk Tuk is taking bookings for table service via its Facebook page or on 0114 266 2958. Takeaway is also available.