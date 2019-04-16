Night Strider’s brand new route through Sheffield for 2019

A night of colour, fun, and fantastic fundraising is heading for the city streets, as Night Strider celebrates its fifth anniversary in Sheffield.

And to mark the milestone, the popular St Luke’s Hospice autumn charity spectacular is launching a brand new route, along with some new attractions.

Night Strider – sponsored by Pricecheck and Gripple - is the annual nocturnal half marathon and 10k walking challenge that aims to raise more than £120,000 towards patient care at Sheffield’s only hospice.Last year’s event saw more than a thousand fully illuminated St Luke’s supporters take to the dark streets, and entries are for this year’s event, on October 5, are already pouring in.

The event will start out from a new launch point in Sheffield’s Peace Gardens, where even the famous fountains will be transformed into distinctive St Luke’s pink. The walk will take in some of Sheffield’s finest locations as it heads out towards Ecclesall on a new and improved reverse route before heading back to the city centre finish line.

With no running involved, there’s plenty of time to take in the city’s best known views by moonlight as walkers embark on their nocturnal challenge. Either a full half marathon distance or a shorter 10k route, Night Strider is open to everybody over the age of 10 - though participants aged 10 to 17 must be registered and accompanied by another participant aged 18 or over - and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Wheelchair users are encouraged to take part in Night Strider but due to the nature of the route and distance it is advisable they should source suitable assistance throughout the challenge.

“This is our fifth year of Night Strider and every year we find ourselves more overwhelmed than ever before by the response from our supporters,” said St Luke’s events coordinator Rachel Spofforth.

.“With a new route to enjoy, we are confident that this year’s participants will enjoy striding together more than ever before, knowing that with every step they will be helping us raise the vital funds needed to ensure we can continue providing the very best care for all our patients and their families.

“Come along and join the party – it’s a great family night out for anybody who wants to support a fantastic cause.”

Visit www.nightstrider.co.uk