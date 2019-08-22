The incident was detailed in an open thank you letter sent by a paramedic who attended the scene to the two police officers who helped the man who suffered a medical episode.

The letter read: "We were travelling back to the station and came across two officers administering CPR to a patient at the roadside after he had lost consciousness at the wheel of his car.

"If these police officers had not quickly recognised his cardiac arrest and adminsitered CPR, the outcome at this point would undoubtedly be different.

"I cannot thank them enough for their help and hope that they receive this message. They are a credit to your service."