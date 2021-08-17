One last look - staff photographs show empty scenes inside Sheffield's John Lewis after stock removed for final closure

The central escalator in Sheffield's John Lewis store

John Lewis in Sheffield has shut for good, and now new photographs show the former Cole Brothers store emptied of all its stock and fittings, as well as customers.

The images, taken by John Lewis staff member Lisa May-Howard, will bring back many memories for shoppers as well as 299 staff who lost their jobs.

The department store’s central escalator, cafe, mannequins stripped of their clothes and departments emptied of their goods are all pictured. So is an entrance, as seen from inside.

Mannequins stripped of their clothes wait to be taken away inside Sheffield's shut John Lewis

Lisa, who had worked there for 19 years, told the Telegraph: “It is the end of an era. It was strange. It doesn’t feel real yet because we have had such a weird 18 months with Covid.

"I was in catering so we have been closed even longer than the rest of the store. It still feels as though we are in another lockdown and we will be back in a few weeks.”

Staff have been working on removing the stock and closing the store down for some weeks.

Lisa added: “I thought the photographs needed to be shared, because it is the end of an era.”

The abandoned cafe inside Sheffield's shut John Lewis

The decision to close the store cause widespread shock across Sheffield.

Many people lamented its loss by leaving messages on heart shaped cards outside while one person wrote foul-mouthed graffiti on the store.

The decision has promoted a backlash with many saying they will boycott the store online as well as its sister retailer, Waitrose.

The Telegraph also reported earlier this month that one shopper was told ‘nothing is a done deal’ just days before the final decision was confirmed.

The front entrance of Sheffield's shut John Lewis as seen from inside

John Lewis and the council are in discussions about the building including handing its liabilities over and compensation fees to the council due to an early termination of the lease.

The council said any compensation will be put towards the future of the site. The council spent £3.4 million buying John Lewis out of its lease and renting the building back on a much-reduced rate based on turnover as part of its attempts to keep the retailer in Sheffield.

The council says it will look to devise a plan of re-use for the building by the end of 2021.