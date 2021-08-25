Paralympian's win should 'inspire people in Sheffield' to be more active says city mayor
A Paralympian’s gold medal in Toyko should inspire people in Sheffield to be more active, the city mayor has said.
Cyclist Dame Sarah Storey claimed Team GB’s first gold medal, smashing her own world record today.
She is also the active travel commissioner for Sheffield City Region.
Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis, said: “I hope that her cycling win – which she has the potential to add to next week – helps inspire more people of all ages and ability in South Yorkshire to become more active whether on foot or by bike.
"Sarah has shown us all in the last year that you can change how you exercise and travel locally, while getting fit and saving money on those short car journeys.”
“In the next two years we are going to be building and improving the active travel network and making places better and safer for active travel. With Sarah spearheading this work we know that she will drive us forward to succeed.”