Phillimore Road crash: Nurse describes desperate battle to save Sheffield mum killed while waiting for child

Rita Magni, described by her devastated family as a ‘kind, caring’ person and an ‘excellent mother’, sadly died after being struck by a car on Phillimore Road in Darnall on Monday afternoon.

The 30-year-old, of Staniforth Road, is understood to have been resting at a bus stop near Phillimore Community Primary School while waiting for one of her two children.

Members of the community were in tears as they gathered on Tuesday afternoon, exactly 24 hours on from the tragedy, to lay flowers.

Rita Alexandra Bento Magni

Among them was a nurse who was one of the first on the scene and, alongside a teacher from the school, did her best to save Ms Magni's life.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: "I checked for a pulse but couldn't find one. I was shouting out for something to apply pressure with but I didn't realise she was so badly injured there's no way I could have stopped the bleeding.

"I'm just so sorry. It could have been any one of us. If I could have done more to save her I would have.

Flowers left for Rita Magni, who was hit by a car and died while waiting for one of her children on Phillimore Road in Darnall, Sheffield

"At least I was with her to comfort her. We were speaking to her, saying 'we're with you and we're not going to leave you'.

"That's when I saw her move her shoulder slightly, so I'm thinking maybe she heard us."

Darnall ward councillor Mary Lea, who joined those paying their respects, said: “I’m just so, so sorry for everybody from the family, the school and the wider community who has been affected by this awful tragedy.”

She told how the council would look at what traffic calming measures could be introduced at the site, including potentially introducing a 20mph limit.

Adrian Hunt, who lives on Phillimore Road, told how residents had long held concerns about safety there and he believed some physical measure lilke speed humps or a speed camera was needed to help prevent anyone else being seriously injured or killed.

He also called for the bus stop to be moved further from the junction to improve visibility for drivers when buses are stopping.

One woman leaving flowers at the scene, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s so awful, especially with her having been on the way to pick up her kids. The whole community is feeling this loss and we’re all in shock.

Moving messages left with the flowers included one reading ‘rest in peace, beautiful lady’, and another saying ‘the community is sad’.

Kinder Kalsi, lead evangelist for the Church Army, based at the nearby St Alban’s Church, told how he was ready to do whatever he could to help the family and the school, with a vigil and a special service likely depending on their wishes.

"Our hearts go out to her family. We're praying for them and for the whole community around Phillimore. We want her family to know we’re here for them if they need us.”