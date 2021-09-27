Despite the hot sun, runners aim to complete the race

Picture gallery shows runners enjoying 'tough but fun' Sheffield 10K course

Thousands of runners descended on Sheffield city centre on Sunday afternoon to pound the pavement to the finish line of the Asda Foundation's 10K race.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:48 am

The race, which returns after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw large crowds of runners from all over the country, with supporters gathering along the barriers to cheer them on.

The city’s 10K race was part of Sheffield Half Marathon that took place on Sunday morning.

The Half Marathon race was supposed to take place on March 28 this year after last year’s cancellation, but it was moved to September to coincide with the 10K race to avoid another cancellation.

The event attracted a number of running clubs across the country, notably Sheffield Running Club, Sheffield City Striders, Sheffield Triathlon Club, Dronfield Running Club, Kirkstall Harriers and Harrogate Running Club.

It also saw the presence of Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Cail Smith who praised the volunteers and Run For All for organising the event.

Photographer Dean Atkins was there to capture the moments.

1. Sheffield 10K race

All smiles moments before they cross the start line

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Sheffield 10K race

Such a perfect day to run

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Sheffield 10K race

Finishing strong!

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Sheffield 10K race

'It doesn't matter how you start, it's how you finish'

Photo: Dean Atkins

