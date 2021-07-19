"Please, please don't swim in the water at Sheffield park" - heartfelt plea from city councillor after tragic death

A man has drowned at Crookes Valley Park. Picture Scott Merrylees

Coun Alison Teal made the plea after police confirmed a body had been recovered from the lake at Crookes Valley Park just before midnight yesterday.

People have been seen swimming in the lake during recent spells hot weather despite signs urging them not to do so and now the council chief is urging people to stay out of the water.

This morning, people were seen swimming in the lake before 9am, just hours after the man’s body was recovered.

Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where a huge search was mounted on Sunday night for a man who had got into difficulty in the water

Coun Teal, who is executive member for parks at Sheffield Council, said: “This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with everyone affected.

“We are in contact with the emergency services, who attended yesterday evening.

“While we don’t yet know the full details of what happened, we need to remind people – please, please, don’t swim in the water at Crookes Valley Park.

“There are signs up at the park and we ask people to stay out of the water, which is not safe for swimming.

Sheffield Cllr Alison Teal. Picture Scott Merrylees

“We know some people do want to swim outdoors, especially in this heat, but it’s really important that it’s in a safe location.”

The council said it will be adding even more signage and equipment to reinforce the danger of swimming in the lake. The police are continuing patrols.

The authority has previously put out messages asking people not to swim in the water, based on advice from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, the Water Safety Forum and Health and Safety officers.