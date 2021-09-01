How the installation looked and after the arson

The six-foot tall hexagonal installation in Ponderosa Park, in Netherthorpe, was razed during the night of August 21.

It was created by students from and funded by Sheffield’s universities to protest violence against women and was only installed three weeks before the fire at an unveiling in late July.

The wooden sculpture was handmade and included poems by members of the Our Bodies Our Streets feminist organisation in Sheffield. It was built to light up at night and project the poems in the dark in support of the Reclaim The Night movement.

Now, South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information who might know more about the suspected arson attack.

Sergeant Adam Wood said: “We’re reviewing CCTV and carrying out enquiries in and around the park to see if we can identify those responsible.

“Acts like this are just incredibly frustrating for everyone involved.

“The aim behind the artwork was to highlight concerns about personal safety and violence against women and girls. The group who created it are a force for good in our city, and to destroy their work is unacceptable.

“If you know who is responsible, saw what happened or have any information, please do get in touch with us – you can contact me directly or speak to 101.”