Police cordon outside Sainsbury’s in Sheffield’s Arundel Gate due to ‘broken glass’ falling from high-rise building  

A police cordon outside the Sainsbury’s Local store in Arundel Gate, Sheffield, was due to broken glass that had fallen from a high-rise building.

South Yorkshire Police taped the area off outside the store yesterday at about 4.30pm with pedestrians unable to use the stairway leading to St Paul’s Place.

A police spokesman said today: “Police were called following concerns that a broken window on the 14th floor of the St Paul’s City Lofts building on Arundel Gate may cause a health and safety issue.

“A cordon was put in place at ground level at around 4.30pm and part of Arundel Gate was closed off for a time while the issue was dealt with and the area made safe.”

The area is closed off.

Part of the road remains blocked off this morning and a large crane is at the site.

Charlotte Ost, a student at Sheffield Hallam University, said yesterday: “I got to University at 4:30pm and it was already cordoned off, there was a police car.

“I left at 6pm and as I walked out a glass panel fell from the side of the building, about 10 storeys up, and smashed on the ground.

Police tape on the steps.

“There was more police when I left and they told us to stay away from the road and they were diverting cars.”