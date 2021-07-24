Police launch search for missing walker believed to have travelled to Peak District

Police are appealing for information Robert Scothern's whereabouts

Robert Scothern, aged 53, has been reported missing from his home in Unstone, near Dronfield.

Robert is a regular walker and is thought to have travelled into the Peak District, around the Curbar Edge area.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Police are growing concerned for Robert’s whereabouts and are issuing a photo of him in the hope that walkers may recognise him and come forward to help.

“Robert is white, about 5ft 8ins, of stocky build and with receding dark hair. He was thought to have been wearing dark trousers, walking boots and a lightweight jacket.”

Anyone who can help should contact the police on one of the below methods, quoting incident 421 of July 24.

Send a private message on Facebook to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.