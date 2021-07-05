Pop up Peak District tea room launches in beautiful location next week

Grace Campbell (left), Emily Goulding (middle) and Grace Toward (right) have been friends for three years.

The tea room will be set up at Station House, in Millers Dale, for two weeks from 10-22 July excluding 13 July, and will be run by the three students.

Teenagers Grace Toward, Emily Goulding, and Grace Campbell have been friends for the last three years and will work together at the tea room from 10am-5pm.

They will bake all the cakes and scones themselves, and will also be selling drinks and ice creams throughout the day.

The picturesque pop-up will raise money for the teens' gap years.

It was Grace Toward’s parents’ idea to use the station house, which they own, to raise money towards the cost of each student’s gap year.

Grace Toward, 18, said: “We have done a lot of baking before. Me and Emily did a practice bake which went really well.

"We have spent the last couple of months planning but this month has involved more doing.

"The main problem was having enough tea pots and cups.

The station house was the original stationmaster's house.

"My grandma’s church, Southwell Baptist Church, is letting us borrow all the tea stuff.

"Now we need to start baking and set up.

“We are excited, and we have done a lot of work.

“We think it will be stressful but fun, definitely more fun.”

Grace's parents had thought of creating a pop-up tearoom at the property during the summer when they bought the property.

Grace hopes that the natural beauty of Millers Dale will help bring people to their tea room.

She said: “We set up the event on Facebook and Instagram accounts which show the place and gardens. It is really pretty.”

Millers Dale station, built in 1863 as part of the main London to Manchester line, closed in 1967.

Station House is the original station master’s house, which today lies on the Monsal Trail, a popular walking and cycling route.

Miller's Dale railway station 1863-1967 was situated on the busy London to Manchester line.

Grace Toward is raising money to travel to Uganda, where she will complete outreach work teaching, and working with young offenders in Kampala, the capital. She has £1200 left to raise.

Emily will work with children in Worcester, and Grace Campbell will work with a church in Devon to help young children and students.

Following their gap years, all three are planning to go to university.